New owner of Pottery 2 Paint excited about future, despite pandemic

How we see a situation depends on our perspective: how we paint it in our own minds eye.

In this week's "Along the Way" we feature a woman who chooses the bright side.

Fired pottery in kiln at "Pottery 2 Paint" in Rapid City

She bought a longtime Rapid City business, just before Coronavirus took the world by storm.

But as tough as the timing may seem, it's not changing the way she sees her dream.

Inside the studio, unfinished pottery lines the wall, and new owner Jenna Kessler's enthusiasm fills the air. Customers choose a piece of pottery, paint it, and as Kessler says, create memories. This place is a creative space she knows well, working here for 6 years before moving away.

"I feel like I've seen Pottery 2 Paint grow quite a bit and what's exciting for me is that there seems to be endless opportunities," says Jenna Kessler, owner of Pottery 2 Paint.

Born and raised in the Black Hills. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Art, with a minor in business. So when opportunity came knocking, she answered, taking ownership January 1st. And, while the pandemic has her studio tables empty for now, her mind is full of passion for the future.

"It seems like I can work here, and be here, and be excited about what I do for the rest of my life and never run out of exciting new things to share with people," says Kessler.

While it's called Pottery 2 Paint, you can certainly use brushes if you want. She's got a lot of those around. But she also has other options, like a variety of different sponges, stamps, Q-tips, toothpicks, and even toothbrushes.

"The sponge gives us the ability to do a uniform quick edge that is perfectly imperfect," Kessler says as she demonstrates.

She shows us how to make polk a dots, and even how to use paint to write with. There's about every color you can imagine to choose from. But part of the fun is how much the colors change from when you leave your project, until you pick it up a week later.

"So what I did, was I actually painted this hippo with a set number of colors, fired it on this half here, and then I painted this half with the same colors so you can see how different they are before and after," she says as she shows us the hippo.

The kiln room is normally off limits for customers. It's.where employees dip the projects in a glaze with a blue tint that turns clear when it's fired.

"So this here gets fired at about 18-hundred degrees, takes a couple days. Once it's done you can prop this guy here open, and it's loaded with treasures all the way to the top," Kessler explains as she opens up the the top of the kiln.

The difference before and after firing is almost magical. And while her studio is quiet during this uncertain time: She knows this time will pass. In the meantime, she's selling "to go" kits. You can call ahead, pick them up curbside, paint them at home, and just bring them back to be fired. She'll also be teaching virtual classes online.

"I'm really gonna keep busy here in the studio producing those fresh ideas, putting out new displays and something really exciting for everyone to look forward to," she says about this time when the normal routine of business is interrupted by the virus threat.

Because, when the pandemic passes, in this studio, unfinished pottery will still line the wall, still be ready for painting, and still ready for new memories to be made.

If you've met someone cool "Along the Way" please call or e-mail us to let us know.

If you'd like more information about the "to go" kits, Pottery 2 Paint's phone # is 605-776-3331. Their e-mail is: info@pottery2paint.com or you can go to their page on Facebook.