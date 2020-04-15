New models show South Dakota needing fewer hospital beds and ventilators

Could South Dakota be heading in the right direction when it comes to the coronavirus?

The State of South Dakota has new projections for the virus and the new numbers are encouraging.

The last set of projections had the state needing 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators when the state hit its peak infection in mid to late June.

Governor Kristi Noem unveiled the latest models for COVID-19 Wednesday and the projected needs have basically been cut in half, although the projected peak remains in June.

The new models they're using now predict South Dakota will need 2,500 beds and 650 ventilators at the peak of infection.

Noem says that's thanks to the efforts people in the state have made.

Noem says, "We would have been peaking with about 10,000 people in the hospital about a week from now that would have been infected with the virus and needed health care had we done nothing. We did put in efforts and put in mitigation measures that made a big difference and two weeks ago we announced a plan to you to continue those efforts throughout this virus spread and cut our hospital beds down to 5,000 necessary at our peak. What we have showed you today is we have again cut that peak in half."

Noem says that shows the actions people have been taking in the state are working and says they need to keep doing that.