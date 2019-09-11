New library set to open next week

The community is under a week away from taking in the new changes at the Sturgis Public Library.

The six hundred thousand dollar remodel expands the childrens area.

The remodel also expanded the programming room which will hold daily activities for children and host adult classes.

Along with fundraising, the city received a gift from a long-time family in Sturgis to help with the remodel, who the city will be honoring next week.

Daniel Ainslie is the City Manager in Sturgis.

"We just look forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday when we do the unveiling as well as ribbon cutting there's a huge number of activities for youth as well as the entire community so hopefully we can welcome everyone on Tuesday," said Ainslie.

The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 4:30 in the afternoon on September 17th.

