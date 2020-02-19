New developments at Dakota Market Square

Dream Design International is overseeing the development of the Dakota Market Square-- hopefully re-vitalizing what used to be KMart.

"If you're looking at the property, where it is right now, it's an empty building, there's no tax base being generated, there's no sales tax being generated," said Kyle Treloar, Vice President of Dream Design International. "Number one, we'll be able to put this building- it's still on the tax roll- but we'll be able to start generating activities. But, at the same time, we're able to kind of fulfill some of the needs of this area in particular."

The space is under renovations right now and work on the exterior will begin in the spring.

"Right now, we're just starting the renovation phase," said Treloar. "We've got roughly 75% of the space leased out at this point and we're beginning to do the actual remodel work. So, we've done most of the demolition on the inside of the building, we've started the work on the outside of the building."

Treloar says some of the businesses that will move into the nearly 200,000 square foot space include a salon, gym, office spaces, sports bar, dollar general, and pawn shop.

"The more uses and mixture of use really creates a strong shopping center, a strong redeveloped project," said Treloar.

Treloar is excited for the potential, based on the unique location.

"We're located on one of the busiest corners in Rapid City, so we have traffic counts," said Treloar. "And so with that, there's all sorts of opportunity that available in a place like this."