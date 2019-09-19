New company enters possible deal for idle Wyoming coal mines

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at the Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Another coal company has entered a potential bankruptcy deal that could allow two idle Wyoming coal mines to reopen.

Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy announced Wednesday it has reached a tentative deal to pay Jasper, Alabama-based FM Coal $90 million to take the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines.

Milton, West-Virginia-based Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy July 1 and shut down the Powder River Basin mines, putting some 600 people out of work. Contura owned the mines previously and still holds their Wyoming permits.

A bankruptcy court in August approved the mines' purchase by Contura but the deal has been held up while the U.S. government seeks payment of federal mineral royalties.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the new deal would need approval from a bankruptcy judge and Contura's board of directors.

