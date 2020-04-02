New bill signed to give South Dakota Governor more power

In the event of a disaster, war, act of terrorism, emergency or pandemic that is beyond local government capability.

Scyller Borglum is the District 32 Representative.

"House Bill 1296 gives the governor certain abilities that we didn't have in statute or in code before," said Borglum.

These abilities include actions like taking control over any part of the emergency management functions within the state and some new ones like suspending any rule of a state agency or enforcement by a state agency.

But it also adds some limitations of the government.

And when it comes to crisis situations, Governor Kristi Noem on Wednesday talked about the government's role.

"There also is some limits that keep us from taking some of the actions we've seen European governments take that limit citizens right, our Constitution ensures the citizens right is protected," said Noem. "I agree with the role of the government as set forth in our state and in our national constitution. I took an oath to uphold these constitutions. My role in respect to public safety is something I take very seriously."

Those new limitations in the bill relate to weapons and firearms.

A whole new section was added stating that no state official can prohibit, regulate, or curtail the otherwise lawful possession, sale, transportation of firearms and ammunition nor seize, commandeer, or confiscate them.

And this bill won't be around for long.

"I think it's important to remember as well that the bills we passed on veto day have sunset clauses and that means that this is not indefinite but we are doing this for this specific event," said Borglum. "This will give her what she needs to get done what she needs to get done."

This act is repealed on July 1, 2021.