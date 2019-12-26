New age limit on tobacco product sales now in effect

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that the federal minimum age to buy tobacco is now 21 years old.

When initially signed into law earlier this month, there was no effective date for raising the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. It was suggested that the new law wouldn’t be enforced for about six to nine months.

That however, has changed, according to a statement on the FDA’s website:

On December 20, 2019, the President signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raise the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.

Although South Dakota state law has not been updated to align with the federal law, the South Dakota Retailers Association recommends people heed FDA guidance.

