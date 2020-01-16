New affordable apartments coming soon to Rapid City

Growth is one aspect cities strive for and Rapid City is going through just that.

Construction will be done this year for new affordable apartments.

One person helping along with the development is Hani Shafai who is the president of Dream Design.

"Rapid City is probably going through the best times of its existence since the gold rush. We're growing very modestly and at a rate that is controllable and we are seeing a lot of interest in our community," said Shafai.

And that interest is in housing.

Dream Design is constructing affordable apartments in downtown Rapid City right on Kansas City Street that would range between 600 and 800 dollars

"Forty-five units that will be in the affordable range and then combined with some retail and office space on the main level," said Shafai.

But those are not the only apartments going up, there will also be 600 units as part of the Sheppard Hills addition.

"Fifteen hundred homes or dwelling units of workforce housing and about four hundred units of affordable housing and that will be a great expansion area for our community," said Shafai.

The apartments and some of the housing units will be completed by the end of the summer but the whole project won't be finished for another eight to ten years.

"Growth is not a bad thing if it is done in a controlled manner. Growth has contributed to improving the quality of life within our community," said Shafai.

