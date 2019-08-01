New Zombie Skittles candy hit U.S. stores for Halloween

Skittles candy is turning the tables on zombies this Haloween with the U.S. launch of its new Zombie Skittles, and now everyone has a chance to taste the rotten flavor for the first time, if they dare.

Each pack of Zombie Skittles features a mix of five fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry.

The ultimate twist? You don't know which one may have the repulsive taste known as rotten zombie.

Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in the pack is a rotten zombie flavor that will reveal itself only once you've started to chew. It's an utterly disgusting taste experience that will elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it.

As part of the launch, Skittles candy is daring its fans to take part in the #DareTheRainbow challenge on social media. Those brave enough to try Zombie Skittles are encouraged to gather a group of friends, record their experience as they try, and eventually taste, the hidden zombie flavor, and then share on Instagram using #DareTheRainbow and @skittles.

Zombie Skittles will be available in major retailers across the U.S. in share size (regular retail price $1.89), lay down bag (regular retail price $2.49), and fun size bag (regular retail price $2.99). For more information, visit www.skittles.com.