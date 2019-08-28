New York man dies after suspect nails bedroom door shut, beats him with wooden stick

A 46-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly locked a couple, one of whom died, in their apartment and demanded the pin numbers to their bank cards.

Police say Doru Vaduvescu, 64, and his 68-year-old wife were held hostage inside their own apartment for more than a day, and the man was beaten with a wooden stick. (Source: Vaduvescu Family/WPIX/Tribune/CNN)

Truman Dulaney, 46, faces charges of assault, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon. He had recently moved in with a 64-year-old man, identified as Doru Vaduvescu, and a 68-year-old woman in New York City.

"When they tried to get rid of him, that’s when things turned sour,” said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

That neighbor called 911 Thursday morning after hearing noises coming from the couple’s first floor apartment.

"My intuition was like, ‘This is not just someone yelling on the street. This is really a cry for help,’” she said. "I heard my neighbor call in distress and tell me that she’s been held hostage.”

The neighbor is still in shock but relieved she followed her gut.

"He was battered. It was really traumatic to see. He was caked in blood,” she said.

Police say Dulaney nailed the couple’s bedroom door shut for about 30 hours and beat Vaduvescu with a wooden stick. He is also accused of demanding the pin number to the two’s debit card, depriving them of food and taking the woman’s cell phone so she couldn’t call 911.

Eventually, the female victim was able to escape through a small window down to the basement.

"The way she had gotten down there was a feat of heroism. She had been locked in her room and had to shimmy down a cord about two stories,” said the couple’s neighbor.

Vaduvescu was taken to the hospital, where he died Friday.

Police arrested Dulaney, whom the couple reportedly met on Facebook. He allegedly told them he was a CIA agent and needed help “to complete his missions.”

