New Underwood High School senior has perfect attendance for 13 years

From the flu to the common cold, everyone gets sick at some point and probably takes a sick day, but not this high school senior.

Wylie Flint helps prepare the New Underwood High School gym for Saturday's graduation.

Wylie Flint graduates Saturday from New Underwood High School with 13 years of perfect attendance. The milestone has been a goal since He and another student tied for perfect attendance back in the first grade. It started a friendly competition; who could go the longest without missing school. Later, Flint learned about two Montana students who graduated with perfect attendance and decided he wanted to try it as well.

It wasn't easy though. Flint remembers once in the third grade where he might have been "pushing his luck," but in the end, he made it through 13 years without missing school.

"You know, I feel accomplished, it's not something everyone can say they did obviously. I'm glad that I stuck with it. I was really hoping that I'd get some scholarship or something for it, but we can't all get our wishes I suppose," says Flint.

He might not get a scholarship for his perfect attendance, but faculty and staff recognize his accomplishments as a student and how his attendance helped.

"Those of us that work with Wylie know these characteristics about him and having everyone else know about the perfect attendance lets them kinda know what his work ethic is and the character of the young man," says New Underwood football coach, Brady Carmichael.

Throughout his school years, Flint took part in multiple extracurricular activities such as football, track, Honor Society, and Student Council as well as maintaining his spot on the honor roll.

