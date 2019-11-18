New South Dakota meth campaign is scratching some heads

"Good morning everyone, today my department of social services is launching the largest and the most the most aggressive meth campaign that our state has seen or done before," said Governer Kristi Noem. "Lets get meth out of South Dakota."

That's the message Governor Noem is trying to get across with a new anti meth campaign titled 'Meth, we're on it.'

But the campaign is confusing some people in the community like Lynnette Barse and Ashley Clayborne.

"Well I think the wording is a little weird," said Barse

And weird is only one way to describe the campaign.

"The way that it's worded is making it not seem like it's not serious but it makes it not as serious to the people that are like reading it. Just because it makes it seem like we're all doing meth, when we should be working on not doing meth," said Clayborne.

But there are some positives to the campaign

"Getting the word out about it and letting people know what the problems are and also most importantly offering resources for help," said Barse.

In Pennington County, meth arrests have been on the rise the past years with 2019 surpassing last years numbers according to Sheriff Kevin Thom.

"If you look at our drug arrests in Pennington County about seventy percent of the drugs arrests historically the last two or three years have been meth related," said Thom.

While the county is dealing with an increase of meth arrests, the state campaign for a good cause, turned out to be "methed" up.

"This campaign is going to be about solutions and hope and how every single one of us in South Dakota can partner to be on meth," said Noem.