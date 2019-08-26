New Horce Mann Elementary School teacher is excited for her first year

Kelsey Newman is starting her first teaching position ever at Horce Mann Elementary.

Both she and her husband were raised in Arkansas, but when her husband joined the Air Force they moved to South Dakota where she finished her teaching degree at Black Hills State.

Mrs. Newman said she is beyond excited to start her career as a teacher at Horce Mann and to meet her students for the first time.

Newman was also excited to put together her classroom for the first time where she focused on making it colorful and inviting.

"And I really think it's important for the kid's as well because it does create that "home-y" feeling to where they want to come to school everyday," says Newman. "You know, if you think about it, for some kids this their safe place, you know when they come here to school."

There is open house Monday night from 4-6 PM where students and parents can come meet their teacher, school begins on Wednesday.