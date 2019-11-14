New Ford Mustang is an SUV

Updated: Thu 11:16 AM, Nov 14, 2019

(Gray News/CNN) – Sit down, please.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut Sunday night. It's a fully electric crossover SUV. (Source: Ford, CNN)

The next vehicle to sport the Mustang logo will be a fully-electric crossover SUV.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E makes its debut Sunday night.

What does it look like? We’ll have to wait to see.

Ford released a teaser video showing the sketched outline of the new crossover, just enough to get the juices flowing for those initially interested in a fancy Mustang that’s not a sports car.

Other automakers have added SUVs to their lineups without seeming to damage their basic bands - Porsche, Lamborghini and Jeep are examples.

Once the Mustang Mach-E is revealed on Sunday, interested customers can log onto a website and place a refundable $500 deposit. Ford will start taking actual orders for the crossover SUV next year.

