New COVID-19 infections lower in South Dakota

South Dakota is seeing fewer new COVID-19 infections; 33 reported Monday morning and 50 reported Sunday.

There was one new death reported Sunday. That brings the total to 11, six of them in Minnehaha County where the state's only hot spot is located - the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Smithfield plant.

Of the 2,245 coronavirus victims in South Dakota, more than half of them (1,316) have recovered from the illness. Only 150 people have had to be hospitalized; with 61 reportedly still being treated in hospital.

While Minnehaha County continues to account for most coronavirus cases, the numbers of new infections is lower. Of the 33 new reports, 26 were in Minnehaha.

After one new case reported Sunday in Pennington County, no new infections were noted West River.

