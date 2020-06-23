New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in South Dakota

While two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, South Dakota's new confirmed infections is once again down.

The deaths were reported in Pennington and Minnehaha counties. Pennington now has 12 deaths while Minnehaha accounts for 55 of the state's 83 deaths.

New coronavirus infections reported Tuesday morning were just 27, two lower than reported Monday. South Dakota now has 6,353 COVID-19 cases; with 5,497 of them recovered. Active cases dropped below the 800 mark, standing at 773; with 85 people hospitalized.

Minnehaha County, long the major spot for coronavirus cases, added just three new infections. West River, Pennington County had four new cases and Oglala Lakota County had three.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.