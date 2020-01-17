Nerdy Nuts creates a peanut butter to benefit Australia

The peanut butter company has introduced a new flavor called Lamington that is based on the Australian National Cake, the flavor combines Ghirardelli chocolate and sweetened coconut flakes combined with Peanut Butter.

ALL proceeds go to benefit WIRES Wildlife Emergency Fund to help all displaced animals during and after the fires.

The company is hoping this peanut butter becomes as popular as one they launched with the presidential peanut butter.

"It is definitely a short term peanut butter. We have no end in sight as to when we will take it down, at least for the next couple of months or until the products we have run dry," says, Erika Peterson, Co-Founder

Peterson added that Lamington tastes like a dessert and can be purchased on their website at nerdynuts.com