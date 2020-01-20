Nemo man identified as crash victim

A 66-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Sunday, Jan. 12, in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Nemo.

Daniel Johnson from Nemo, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.

A 2010 Honda CR-V was traveling northeast on Merritt Estates Road when the vehicle went into the east ditch. As the driver attempted to drive out of the ditch, the vehicle vaulted off the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned, landing on its roof.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.