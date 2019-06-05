Needles Highway closed Thursday for chip sealing

Highway 87 (Needles Highway) will be closed Thursday June, 6, for road construction. The highway will reopen on Friday, but there will still be delays.

The highway is closed Thursday so the Department of Transportation can chip seal part of a 14-mile stretch in Custer State Park.

The road will be closed at from the intersection of American Center Road and Highway 87, as well as just past the Sylvan Lake Campground. Sylvan Lake will still be accessible via Highway 89 from Custer.

