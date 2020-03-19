Need to call RCPD for a non-emergency? Use the online reporting service

Based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing and self-quarantine in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Rapid City Police Department is encouraging the public to utilize the agency’s online services for reporting crimes occurring in Rapid City.

The online crime reporting service can be found on the RCPD’s homepage at www.RapidCityPolice.org. These services should be used for belated incidents, or situations that do not require an immediate police response.

Online reportable incidents include vehicle burglary, thefts, belated hit and run crashes, identity theft, lost property, and vandalism. Incidents reported via the online service will get the same attention and investigation afforded to all crimes reported to the RCPD.

In-progress crimes, emergencies and incidents requiring a timely police response should still be reported via 911, or the RCPD’s non-emergency line at 394-4131.

“It is extremely important the citizens of Rapid City know that the RCPD plans to uphold its high level of operational readiness as our community navigates this health situation,” says Chief of Police Karl Jegeris.

“Should anyone in our community require law enforcement services, do not hesitate to utilize our online reporting service or call when appropriate. Our officers continue to stand ready to meet the needs of our community.”