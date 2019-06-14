Nebraska to consider plan for mountain lion hunting

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to consider a staff recommendation for the 2020 mountain lion season at its June 21 meeting in Alma.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at Alma Country Club, and a public hearing on the recommendation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The proposal says up to eight mountain lions could be killed within the Pine Ridge area of northwestern Nebraska. The commission says the hunting would halt growth of the population or moderately reduce it.

More information is available online at the commission website.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

