Nebraska man killed in fireworks blast

Police say a man died at a hospital after he was injured by a firework blast in an Omaha backyard.

Police say 28-year-old Johnny Knight died Monday at Nebraska Medical Center. He suffered chest injuries when what was described as an artillery shell firework exploded outside his home Sunday evening.

Authorities say the firework is not legal for unlicensed use in Nebraska.

