Nearly two dozen more COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: Fri 11:04 AM, Apr 03, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota’s COVID-19 positives increased by 22 since the last report; standing now at 187.

Of the 22 new cases, the state Department of Health reports that 12 of the patients have already recovered; and that none of the 22 required hospitalization. The number of people in South Dakota who are hospitalized remains at 17; with 69 people who have recovered from the virus.

Pennington remains at six; Lawrence County with nine; and Meade reports two coronavirus cases..

We will have more information concerning COVID-19 in South Dakota following the governor’s news conference about noon, Friday.

Wyoming’s positive COVID-19 cases are now at 162; spread across 17 counties. That is a dozen more positive cases than the state had Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 37 people have already recovered from the coronavirus. There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported in Wyoming at the time this story was posted.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.

