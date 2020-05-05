Nearly 1,500 people connected to Sioux Falls packing plant tested for COVID-19

South Dakota tested nearly 1,500 people connected to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls Monday. It took about two minutes to conduct each test.

(MGN)

The tests, of workers and their family members, were conducted as part of the plan to reopen the meat packing plant, shut down after hundreds of workers were infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Kristi Noem said the testing went well and the state should have results in the next 48 hours. She did say that about 10 percent of the people tested did have virus symptoms.

"The CDC team on the ground noted that this was the largest testing event that they have ever been a part of," Noem said. "And they felt it went very well and it was well-coordinated."

Testing will continue to be offered for the next several days; and results are expected to be posted on the state Department of Health website.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.