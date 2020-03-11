Native American Corrections Officer overcomes challenges to help juveniles in trouble

Sometimes the moral of the story is not in the ending, but in the journey.

That's the case for Nick Wright, a Corrections Officer at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.

Corrections Officer Nick Wright at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City

It's a place full of tough kids, with tough stories, but Wright's own childhood challenges provide him an important perspective.

Inside the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center, are some of the most violent juveniles around. Some of the kids that get held here are rapists, murderers, along with others accused or convicted of a host of other violent crimes. They have about 30 corrections officers. One of those is Nick Wright.

"A lot of the kids asked, 'Are you Native American?' And I said, 'yeah, yes, I am'. And they're like, everybody was all whispering 'Oh my you know, never seen a native C.O. before' and I said, 'Well I'm here now," says WSDJSC Corrections Officer Nick Wright.

Commander Joe Guttierez says the detainee population in here is about 65 to 70 percent Native American.

"Nick has done a good job holding kids accountable and being Native is a plus, you know working with our native kids. But I think just in general being a good person, a respected person, a person that's doing a good job, is what makes Nick a good corrections officer," says WSDJSC Commander Joe Guttierez says,

Nick is helping kids, kids in need of help. He has a perspective others may not.

"To be able to help somebody, just help, even if it's just one kid, you know if you can change one kid's life," Wright says.

Wright is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, like his parents, and their parents before them. But he grew up off the reservation in a small town in Nebraska, where life was not always easy. His grandparents were a big part of his life, encouraging him to work hard.

"Push through and don't worry about being called names, being called this, being called that," Wright says explaining something his grandparents taught him.

Those tough times included Middle School.

"It was tough because I had to school and I had to hear that all the time. You know, what are you doing here? You don't belong here. You're gonna be on welfare anyhow. Why are you here?," Wright explains, talking about those difficult days.

He remembers an experience when he was just 9 or 10 years old.

"We were kinda poor and when we do get a little, ya know, my father does get a little money, he gives us, ya know, something to go to the store to get a soda and some candy," Wright says.

Walking home from the store, he says he was stopped by police, and falsely accused of stealing a boat. His mother and others gathered around to his defense.

"'How could that little skinny little boy steal a boat?' and they said, 'What proof do you have that he stole this boat?' They said 'his shoe size matches the scene,'" Wright remembers from that day.

He says, that was it, a shoe size. So the little boy was able to go home. Wright says in high school it got a little better, as teachers realized he was in school to learn. He was an excellent athlete. He was Captain of the Varsity Cross Country team from 9th through 12th grade, and one of the captains for Varsity Track during that same time. He graduated from high school in 1994 and worked other jobs for a long time, until starting at the WSDJSC, 3 years ago.

"But when you sit there and you talk with the kids and you listen to their struggles and you give them advice and you let them know there's other options. There's other doors, that can be open," Wright says.

When it comes to a person's race he says this.

"Never judge a book by it's cover. Just because people say there's race out there, just remember everything in life is a book, read it for yourself. Don't let nobody tell you differently, read it for yourself," Wright says about not judging a person based simply on what race they are.

He wants the kids to know, there are no limits to their potential.

"No barrier that says natives can't be Correctional Officers, can't be. We can do whatever we want to do, as long as we put forth, put forth every, every ounce of energy we put forth, we can be whatever we want to be," Wright says.

In fact, Wright is a living example of that truth.

Commander Guttierez says they have a diverse staff of Corrections Officers, 4 of which are Native Americans.

