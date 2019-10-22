National drug take back day includes vaping devices

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and its national, tribal and community partners will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more than 5,250 sites nationwide, including 17 sites in South Dakota where individuals can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.

This service is free and anonymous, however, DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or other sharp objects.

For the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America's youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

According to the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 53 percent of survey respondents who reported misusing pain relievers said they were given, bought or taken from a friend or relative. Of these misusers, 40 percent got their most recently used prescription pain relievers from a friend or relative, while the remainder either bought them from a friend or relative or took them from a friend without asking.

Individuals unable to drop off their medications on Saturday can locate secure disposal sites, many of which are open year-round, by visiting www.takebackday.dea.gov or by calling 1-800-882-9539.