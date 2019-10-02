The first Wednesday of October is national coffee with a cop day and Trista Dupres and Jodi Glasgow from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office put together an event.

"So we are on scene at Dunn Brothers Coffee hosting our annual coffee with a cop event," says Dupres. "We've had a great turn out, we've had about 35 or more people show up to talk to us about issues in the community and just chat with us," says Glasgow.

This is the fourth year officers have hosted this event at Dunn Brothers Coffee and this years turn out overflowed, the community came out to get personal with law enforcement including Katherine Bury.

"I really like it because then it gives a chance for the police officers and just regular people to have any questions, talk to a cop one on one and voice their concerns about the community and it's just a wonderful event," says Bury.

The event is designed to open communication letting people share small problems before they become big ones.

Having coffee with a cop isn't the only thing on the menu, there is also something for kids to do.

"And we've had deputies outside with the police cars showing the kids the lights and the sirens. Oh they absolutely love it," says Dupres.

Katherine and her son Anthony woke up early to meet the officers checking out the car was an added bonus.

"He likes anything with sound or lights cause he's in that stage in two year olds and he just had a really fun time doing it," says Bury.

Turns out that the annual event combining coffee, cops and community makes the perfect blend.