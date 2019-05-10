National Police Week events at Ellsworth AFB

The 28th Security Forces Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base's law enforcement entity, will host a variety of events for National Police Week.

The following are events going on during National Police Week:

May 14 at 8:00 a.m.: Special Olympics Torch Run

Security Forces Airmen will run a lap with Special Olympics athletes participating. The athletes travel statewide and stop in communities along the way to this year’s Special Olympics host location of Vermillion, S.D.

May 14 at 4:00 p.m.: Superhero Parade

McGruff the Crime Dog, superheroes and Security Forces Airmen will visit children in four locations around base housing to raise awareness about crime prevention.

May 15 at 4:00 p.m.: Retreat Ceremony

Security Forces Airmen will pay tribute to those serve as peace officers and have fallen in the line of duty.

May 16 at 10:00 a.m. Weapons Display and K-9 Competition

Security Forces Airmen will show the various weapons they use and the K-9 will demonstrate their capabilities.

National Police Week was enacted in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week.