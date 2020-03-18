National Park Service waives entrance fees

Getting into national parks is free until further notice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Outdoor spaces at national parks are open to the public, but many facilities are closed. (Source: National Park Service)

“I’ve directed the National Park Service to waive entrance fees at parks that remain open,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said.

“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks.”

Most park locations remain open, according to the NPS.

Outdoor spaces are open to the public, but many facilities are closed.

Visitors are urged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and handwashing while at the parks.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.