National Day of the American Cowboy celebrated nationally and locally

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution declaring July 27, 2019 as the National Day of the American Cowboy. This resolution, sponsored by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo. and Jon Tester, D-Mont., commemorates the pioneering men and women who helped establish the American West. U.S. Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was also a cosponsor.

Former U.S. Senator Craig Thomas, R-Wyo., started this tradition in 2005. Every year since, the U.S. Senate has passed this resolution, which also coincides with Cheyenne Frontier Days.

According to the resolution, “the cowboy embodies honesty, integrity, courage, compassion, respect, a strong work ethic, and patriotism,” and the cowboy archetype “transcends ethnicity, gender, geographic boundaries, and political affiliations.”

There’s no better place to celebrate the American Cowboy than Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and the Rushmore Mall are teaming up to celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy. This year’s celebration will be presented by the Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity and will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rushmore Mall.

Activities bring some family fun to the mall with a costume contest, face painting, balloons and western music. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed buckaroos. Admission is free and all are welcome.