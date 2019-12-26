2 killed in East River crash, including Nemo teen

The names of two teens killed in a car accident on Monday morning have been released.

The vehicle was traveling on 101st Street in Marshall County, which is a gravel road, when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The driver, Bishop Swallow, age 18 of Nemo, South Dakota died while being flown to Sioux Falls hospital. The passenger, Samantha Shortman, age 17 of Rosholt, South Dakota died at the scene of the crash.

Both teens were wearing their seat belts and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.