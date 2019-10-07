Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

A Lead woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Spearfish.

A 1988 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck was southbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand turn. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit several trees.

Robin Stensgard, 57, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She died as a result of her injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.