NWS survey confirms two tornadoes

Severe storms impacted the area on the evening of June 25. One of those storms produced two tornadoes in Crook County. The only damage observed was snapped and uprooted trees, therefore no injuries or fatalities occurred, thankfully.

The tornado tracks were parallel with one another and the tornadoes occurred within a matter of minutes from each other.

The first tornado formed at 8:05 p.m. MT, 6 ENE New Haven. It was rated an EF-1 with wind speeds of 105 mph and was on the ground for 5.1 miles with a width of 100 yards. The tornado then lifted at 8:10 p.m. MT, 4 miles NNW of Hulett.

The second tornado formed at 8:07 p.m. MT, 6 miles E of New Haven. It was also rated an EF-1 with wind speeds of 105 mph and was on the ground for 5.0 miles with a width of 100 yards. The tornado then lifted 4 miles NNW of Hulett at 8:12 p.m. MT.

This information is still preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in the National Weather Service Storm Data.

