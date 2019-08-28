NRC hearing seeks to answer questions about uranium mining project

Could we see uranium mining in the Southern Hills again?

That question could be answered soon.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission started a hearing today in Rapid City over Powertech's plan for the Dewey-Burdock in-situ uranium mine in Fall River County.

This hearing is over whether the NRC staff did enough to study the impact of the mining project on Native American cultural, religious and historical resources.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe first raised concerns about protection of cultural resources back in 2010 and still contends that those studies have not been properly done.

Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney Jeffrey Parsons says, "On behalf of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the argument is that the cultural surveys have not been done. In fact, that was the finding of the board and the courts as far back as 2015. And to date, no additional cultural resource surveys have been done of the sites. Without those surveys, it's impossible to evaluate the impact this project will have to cultural resources."

Powertech project manager Mark Hollenbeck says,"The board, this is their second hearing on the same subject and they're going to, hopefully give us the green light and say you have done everything you can. It's not really our issue. It is the NRC staff, but we're the ones being held hostage by the issue."

The licensing board is scheduled to make an initial decision on November 29th.

