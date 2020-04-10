NDN Collective launches $10 million COVID-19 Response Project

President and CEO of NDN Collective Nick Tilsen says, communities in Native Nations have long been under-resourced, and a lot of work has to continue even in these hard times. That's why NDN Collective has designed a multi-phased project to give relief to many under-served tribal communities. Although NDN Collective is Rapid City-based, this project is open to applicants across America. And while there is federal stimulus package and there is resources in that way, "...the problem is, the resources aren't getting to the communities quick enough," Tilsen says, that's why they want to use their resources "and fill in the gaps between the times they arrive."

Tilsen points out, it is concerning that Keystone XL Pipeline has been deemed "essential" to continue, and has brought outside people into vulnerable Native communities during the pandemic. Tilsen says, therefore, they will continue their efforts in this on-going issue, in addition to bracing the under-resourced communities for COVID-19 impact.