ND man killed in crash after stealing police car, crashing into semi

The Grand Forks Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area where a man crashed a stolen squad car into an oncoming semi Monday evening, and died. That's Interstate 29 between 32nd Avenue South and DeMers Avenue.

A man was killed after he crashed a stolen squad car into an oncoming semi Monday evening. (Source: KVLY)

They say drivers will experience significant delays if they try to drive through this part of the city because the semi is disabled and partially off the roadway - and there are numerous emergency personnel in the area.

An official from the scene told KVLY that prior to the crash on I-29, officers responded to a welfare check of a man around 7 Monday evening. After arriving on the scene, officers were talking with the man when they found out there was a warrant out for his arrest. As officers went to arrest the man, they say he became violent and attempted to disarm one of the officers. His attempt was unsuccessful but the officer’s holster broke off.

Then, police say the man jumped into a squad car and fled the scene. The man reportedly then got onto I-29 heading northbound, took a hard left into a median and went into the path of an oncoming semi.

Police say they don’t believe the semi driver was injured in the accident but is shaken up by the whole ordeal. They add, the officers involved are being medically checked out now but are believed to have no serious injuries.

