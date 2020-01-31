Mutli-vehicle crash closes I-80 east of Laramie, WY

On Friday morning, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 just east of Laramie, Wyoming.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on a motorist who had slid off the roadway. As the trooper was speaking with those motorists, two commercial trucks collided; causing several other drivers to lose control and crash. One of the commercial vehicles involved in the crash struck the patrol vehicle.

The crash involved over 24 vehicles including 19 commercial trucks.

All parties injured in the crash were transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital. The trooper was not injured. Those involved in the crash who were not injured were transported by bus to the Albany County Fairgrounds.

Interstate 80 remains closed while troopers continue to investigate the crash.