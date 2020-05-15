"Music in an Empty Hall" hopes to raise money for artists out of work

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled events across the nation -- including concerts. And while many people know about the hardship this is causing for the artists themselves there are others behind the scenes who are also losing jobs.

Sound and light technicians, as well as stage hands are also out of work and with the busy summer concert season looking unlikely, give local bands have come together to record some music. They're then combining the whole set into a fundraising special called "Music in an Empty Hall" -- raising for musicians that have fallen through the cracks of CARES Act funding.

The event's organizer feels this will give families a chance to come together and have some fun even if they aren't comfortable going back out yet.

"Even though things are opening up people aren't necessarily going out so this would be a good thing for them to be able to sit home maybe right after dinner and maybe watch some music," Says, Darla Drew, organizer of the event, singer in DD and the Fayrohs

The videos of the performances are expected to go up around the end of May and they can be viewed on Youtube or Facebook.