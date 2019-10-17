Multiple incidents of shots fired this week

This week, within a 24-hour period, there were two incidents of shots being fired.

The first incident involved an individual shooting a BB gun that was fired near Roosevelt Park Ice Arena on Waterloo Street

The second involved minors shooting several rounds from a handgun on Racine Street. Shell casings were recovered.

According to Rapid City Police Department, based on reports from the FBI, since 2017, violent crime has been dropping in South Dakota.

A main message from the police department is to not be afraid to contact police is something looks suspicious.

"If you see something that you believe might be serious that the police should know or be involved in, please call us," said Captain John Olson, Criminal Investigation Division of the Rapid City Police Department. "We'd be happy to come out there, check it out, and if it's nothing, we can go about our day."

Both cases are under investigation by the Rapid City Police Department.