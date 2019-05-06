Multiple fires spark concern in Rapid City

A string of school and grass fires is sparking concern in the community.

Fire officials in Rapid City are investigating dozens of fires they believe were intentionally started.

Within the last four months, Rapid City Fire Department believes as many as 30 fires were set on purpose, many of them at schools, parks, and fields.

The scorched grass at Dinosaur Park is one of many locations fire officials suspect was intentionally caused by humans.

"Just given their locations, they're probably different people, different groups of people. Most likely the fires are started by children, middle school students, elementary students so we're very concerned that they might start a fire closer to home. We have had fatalities in Rapid City from fires started by kids before," Monica Colby says, fire and life safety specialist of the Rapid City Fire Department.

These intentional fires are not always labeled as arson.

They could just be reckless burning, which is when someone intentionally starts a fire, but they didn't mean for it to get out of control.

"By the time we see them, the ones we've seen over the last few years, this hasn't been their first, second, or even third fire. Most kids have started several fires before the parents seek help or before they're arrested for reckless burning," Colby says.

Colby says starting a fire can be a symptom of something else that's wrong.

The child could have a cognitive disability or going through distress.

"We really need to community's help. The community's paying for the taxes to fight these fires. The community is having to pay for what is damaged. We can all help these kids to make sure that the fires don't continue, that we can get them the help they need as soon as possible," Colby adds.