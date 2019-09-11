Multiple businesses damaged after storm passes through Sioux Falls

A storm that came through Sioux Falls late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning damaged several buildings throughout Sioux Falls.

The Advance Auto Parts on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls is heavily damaged with tree debris surrounding the building. The general manager is on the scene and says there's a gas leak. The Sioux Falls Fire Department is checking that out.

KSFY is getting multiple reports of downed power lines as well throughout the city. Xcel Energy is reporting 14,693 customers impacted with 274 outages due to the storm.

The storm also damaged the Avera Heart Hospital, shattering glass doors and windows. At the Avera Behavioral Health Center, pieces of the roof are hanging off the side of the building.

Avera says that one person was injured and seven people were transferred from the Behavioral Health Center to the Heart Hospital.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken are asking the public to stay at home or wherever they are. There is too much debris and downed power lines on the roads throughout the city.

Mayor TenHaken also said to only call 911 if it's a true emergency because Metro is getting inundated with calls.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to keep you updated.