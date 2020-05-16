Multi-state teams assist another search for Serenity Dennard

The quiet foggy morning is greeted by Pennington County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff's office and the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department. The quiet road also sees K-9 teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. They are here in Rockerville to begin another search. The focus on Saturday is to find Serenity's remains.

"These guys are all human remains detection dog handlers, and ultimately they are very good at finding exactly what we are looking for," says Gail Schmidt, the fire chief of Rockerville VFD. "We are searching for deceased people, and the dogs will search for that odor. They do not alert on animal decomposition. So they move past that. Um, but yes, there's still odor." Kris Brock, a forensic canine handler for Cody, Wyo.

The search, assisted by the K-9 teams, includes a careful 'grid search'-- 10 acres per team near South Dakota Children's Home. Although there have been searches over the past year, there are still places that need to be covered in a hilly, challenging terrain. And, on this first day of the search, it starts with a rainy day. "The weather is not going to affect us," says Schmidt. "Except for we as the humans would be a little bit careful. The dogs are going to like the cooler temperatures." Schmidt also outlines the plan for the 4-day search. "Ultimately through the rest of the weekend we will split the dogs and also search for Larry Genzlinger up near Deerfield. We will work both searches starting tomorrow (Sunday)."

