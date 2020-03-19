Mt Rushmore services limited, but park grounds remain open

The National Park Service announced on Thursday that Mount Rushmore National Memorial will be closing the Information Center by 5 p.m. Friday. This also includes the bookstore.

Xanterra will close the Carver's Cafe and the Gift Shop by noon on Friday. Fees at the parking facility will not be charged. Although visitor services will be limited at the park, the park grounds will remain open.

The board of directors and management stated that they will be "providing them [employees of Mount Rushmore] paychecks during this uncertain time..." as a plan was implemented to ensure the safety of the staff. This plan includes staff working remotely as needed.