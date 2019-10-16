Mountainfilm festival coming to Elks Theatre

Mountainfilm is a series documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colo. that showcases nonfiction stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues.

There will be two nights of different films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

The documentary film will be available for viewing in Rapid City on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at the Elk Theatre. Both films both nights will start at 7:00 p.m. The cost for each show is $15 in advance or $20 the day of show. For more information on the Mountainfilm viewing in Rapid City, please visit here.

You can purchase tickets on the Elks Theatre website here.

