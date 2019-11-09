Mountain West Beer Fest at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

The admission fee was $50, which included a beer glass for each guest that could be filled an unlimited amount of times throughout the day.

All day activities included: human foosball, beer yoga, corn hole, and sumo wrestling.

Aside from beer, this year the festival offered seltzer products and whiskey tasting.

The event featured more than 200 craft beers from 50 different local, regional and national breweries.

Craig Baltzer is the Executive Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

"We have vendors from the city, then we break out regionally beyond that, within the Black Hills, and they're all featured in here. Then we go beyond that to a larger region, we do have some breweries from Nebraska, from the East end of the state, even Minnesota, Wyoming.. so there's plenty of different things to taste here," said Baltzer.

The social event continues to grow each year, and Baltzer said they expect around 1,600 to 2,000 people to attend the event this year.

In addition to games, the event had live music all day.