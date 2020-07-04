Motorcyclist killed in crash near Hot Springs

A 37-year-old motorcyclist is killed in a Friday night crash involving two vehicles north of Hot Springs.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading south on U.S. Highway 385 but for some reason was in the northbound lane where he hit the car coming from the other direction. "A 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it collided with a southbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHXS motorcycle which was traveling in the northbound lane," the release stated.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The 29-year-old male driver of the car suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Three juvenile passengers had minor injuries.