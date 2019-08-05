Motorcyclist died of injuries suffered last month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died of injuries he received in a collision with a car last month.

Keegan Werkmeister suffered significant injuries in a crash near Howard on July 18. The patrol says the 25-year-old Canova man was struck by a car at the intersection of Highways 25 and 34. Werkmeister was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died Friday.

The Argus Leader says charges are pending against the 16-year-old driver of the car. She and a passenger were not injured.

