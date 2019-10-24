Mother, son charged after allegedly selling apricot seeds as cancer cure

Two people were arrested after federal agents raided a New York home they say was being used in a bogus cancer cure operation.

Authorities say 51-year-old Jason Vale and his mother, 77-year-old Barbara Vale, are facing charges for allegedly selling apricot seeds dubbed “Apricots from God” as a cure for cancer on a website of the same name. (Source: WABC/CNN)

The Wednesday morning raid of the suspects’ homes revealed drums of liquid determined to be hazardous materials. The city's Department of Environmental Protection was called to remove them.

The substance was used to make and sell apricots seeds, which the two allegedly promoted as “the answer to cancer,” according to authorities.

A search of emails and a PayPal account showed the Vales made $850,000 in online sales since January 2013; though prosecutors say the cancer cure was bogus.

“I'm very upset that somebody would try to dupe people when they're in a very bad situation and looking for help, that they would try to sell something that probably is only going to relieve them of their money and not cure them of anything,” a neighbor said.

Barbara Vale was released on a $100,000 bond.

Jason Vale was hospitalized following his arrest. He was contacted at his hospital bedside by the judge, who advised him of his rights and the conditions of his $100,000 bond.

A former arm-wrestling world champion, he was convicted of a similar fraudulent crime in 2013.

