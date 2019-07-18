Mother, 3 young children found stabbed to death at Columbus, Ga. apartments

The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating after four people were found stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 29-year-old mother Jerrica Spellman and her three young children were killed at the scene near 20th Avenue and Cusseta Road. The children reportedly range in age from less than a year old to 3 years old.

It is not yet clear what events led to the incident at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment Complex, but Bryan says the victims were all found stabbed to death at the South Columbus scene sometime Wednesday evening.

Maj. John Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says they were first tipped off to the incident earlier in the day at a separate location. They then came to the Canty Apartment home to discover the gruesome scene.

“Officers received information to come into this area concerning possible individuals being deceased. Upon arrival they did find four individuals that are deceased.”

At this time, Police say they are searching for a person of interest but have not yet named any suspects in the quadruple homicide.

Columbus Police Department Homicide and Detective units gathered at the scene and said they would be investigating late into the night. They are also asking anyone with any relevant information to please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department.

Hawk also says the bodies of all four victims will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsies later this week.

“We are in the preliminary investigation stages, trying to figure out what happened ... We’ll be here pretty much for a long night," said Hawk.

