Mostly sunny Saturday forecast

Saturday's sunny forecast:

The snow showers are out, the winds will die down this evening, and clouds will decrease into the overnight period. Things look to remain quiet in the first half of the weekend, which we will be okay with while digging out from all of the snow! Things will be chilly for tonight into Saturday despite the clearing skies and sunshine for Saturday. Lows will fall in the mid to upper teens for most tonight. Saturday's temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between 5-15 mph, and some spots in the Black Hills could see slightly breezier conditions.

Extended forecast:

Sunday will see clouds increase, but temperatures will rise to near normal in the upper 40s into low 50s for few. An isolated shower is possible Sunday night into Monday morning, then another isolated shower is possible Monday afternoon. Monday will be warmer as will Tuesday, which could be a day we see more isolated showers. Wednesday the showers will begin to move out, and a few isolated areas could see a few snow flakes! Little to no accumulations are expected for folks in the higher elevations. After Wednesday, things will warm up once again and by Friday we will be in the 50s and 60s across the area.